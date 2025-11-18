The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Chicago in Political Limbo, but Militarily Free: Looped In with Lynn Sweet

"Videos portray Chicago as a city at war with feds, even if the storytelling doesn't always match reality."
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Lynn Sweet's avatar
The Contrarian
,
Jennifer Rubin
, and
Lynn Sweet
Nov 18, 2025

Lynn Sweet is back with our weekly Looped In With Lynn Sweet segment, where Lynn and Jen discuss all things Chicago.

This week, Sweet describes the aftermath of the Texas National Guard judge-ordered retreat, as well as the blatantly incorrect narratives spun by the Administration to justify their actions. Sweet and Jen also dive in to the Catholic Church’s influence on immigration advocacy.

As if Chicago didn’t have enough going on, Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA)’s resolution rebuking Rep. “Chuy” Garcia (D-IL)’s electoral “switcharoo” passed in the House. Sweet gives us the inside scoop on what this means and what has been happening behind the scenes.

Lynn Sweet is the Chicago Sun-Times’ special correspondent for Chicago Public Media, and was previously their Washington Bureau Chief. She appears frequently on CNN & other outlets as an analyst and previously worked at the late PoliticsDaily.

