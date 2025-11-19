Greetings from Los Angeles—on the heels of a very special evening to celebrate the heart and soul of the democracy movement. Contrarian readers might know that in addition to this weekly column, I am part of the leadership team at the iconic Ms. magazine. Last night Ms. paid tribute at the Global Women’s Rights Awards to bold leaders operating at the intersection of media, the law, and storytelling—recognizing these as the essential trifecta (or, in Contrarian Co-Founder and Editor In Chief Jen Rubin’s words, “the secret sauce”) for toppling authoritarianism. And, importantly, for fueling a feminist future.

(From left) Ms. Executive Editor Katherine Spillar, Democracy Forward President Skye Perryman, Contrarian Editor In Chief Jennifer Rubin, and Contrarian Publisher Norm Eisen at the Global Women’s Rights Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. (Jennifer Weiss-Wolf)

For me, that meant a collision of worlds in all the best possible ways! Jen was joined by Contrarian Publisher and Co-Founder Norm Eisen to represent The Contrarian as it was honored by Ms. for its uniquely dynamic and independent journalism. Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, was celebrated for the organization’s sweeping legal strategy to shut down the Trump administration’s efforts to undermine democracy, roll back civil liberties and abortion access, and dismantle vital federal programs, including food assistance. And the team behind the Broadway smash hit Liberation—playwright Bess Wohl, director Whitney White, and Lisa Cronin Wohl, OG Ms. writer from the 1970s and mom to (and inspiration for) Bess—were recognized for the show’s service as both a work of art and a call to action.

“This year’s event comes at a critical time, as women’s rights face growing challenges nationwide and globally. We celebrate the myriad ways feminists—and feminist storytelling and journalism—are playing an essential role in resisting authoritarianism and envisioning a more just and equal future,” said Ms. executive editor Katherine Spillar, who also serves as executive director of its nonprofit publisher, the Feminist Majority Foundation.

At a moment when too many legacy institutions have shown they can be bought and sold by the Trump administration, this particular constellation of leaders deserve all the flowers. The ideas they individually and collectively nourish and advance will surely shape the next chapter of American democracy.

Contrarians have a good selfie game. Norm, Jen and author Jennifer Weiss-Wolf pose for a selfie with Contrarian Split Screen columnist Azza Cohen (holding phone). (Nina Zacuto)

Ms. is hardly alone in its admiration. As one of TIME Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People of 2025,” Skye is well known for leading with “bold, swift action”— joined by a team that is majority women. Among the media praise Liberation has earned, critics say it “does more than appeal to resistance-frazzled nerves. It offers vibrant, complex characters who embody the individual stakes entangled behind efforts at solidarity.” And all of us in The Contrarian orbit know firsthand the electrifying force that this site is—embodied by its staff, contributors, and readers, who share a commitment to unflinching debate and discourse.

In accepting Liberation’s award, Bess made clear why theater is among the highest forms of democratic engagement: “It is, after all, about dialogue. Autocracy is a monologue. Theater is about community. Autocracy seeks to isolate us. Theater is about curiosity; a good play asks a question. Autocracy is not interested in questions, only in control.”

(From left) Democracy Forward President Skye Perryman, Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and “Liberation” playwright Bess Wohl. (Nina Zacuto)

And all the honorees underscored how the fight for democracy is more than a moment of reckoning for gender equity and women’s rights; it is a call to lead. When misogyny, authoritarianism, and threats to the rule of law converge, women must not simply respond, they must forge the way. Hats off to Norm for expressing his pride to be part of a women-led legal resistance and journalism movement.

Congratulations to all! Thank you for using your talents to remind us that how we will rise depends on all of us—whether that be those fighting in the courts, reporting from the frontlines, or wrestling out loud with the long road marched thus far—and for inspiring us to keep going.

As Jen reminded us as she rallied the crowd: “Politicians follow the lead of movements. Litigation holds back authoritarians, culture keeps our humanity alive, and independent media ties it together. All of that is how we go forward. It is not politics that will save us, it is the people.”

Jennifer Weiss-Wolf is executive director of the Birnbaum Women’s Leadership Center at NYU School of Law. She also leads strategy and partnerships at Ms. Magazine.