Cautious Optimism, Possible Disaster: Justin Wolfers and the Economy in 2026
Cautious Optimism, Possible Disaster: Justin Wolfers and the Economy in 2026

"I feel uneasy because we’re going to start to see these things play out. And I feel uneasy for a second reason... because of what’s gonna happen beyond next quarter or next year."
The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Justin Wolfers
Dec 12, 2025

2025 is almost at an end, and what a wild year it has been for the economy. Unclear unemployment numbers, trade deals announced through rambles on social media, something called ‘Liberation Day’ that lasted about a week, and constant turmoil over tariffs.

Justin Wolfers, economics professor at the University of Michigan, joined Jen to look back on the journey the economy went on in 2025 and what he expects for the new year.

And, also, happy birthday to Justin!

