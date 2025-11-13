The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
2h

What a FANTASTIC image, SO descriptive!!! The picture says it all!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

Michael, you have been outdoing yourself. Every one of your last several cartoons has been a bullseye. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture