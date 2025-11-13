Captain Hook
A cartoon by Michael de Adder
Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
What a FANTASTIC image, SO descriptive!!! The picture says it all!!
Michael, you have been outdoing yourself. Every one of your last several cartoons has been a bullseye. Thank you.