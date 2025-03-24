This week on

featured the expansion of Trump’s shakedowns of prominent sectors of civil society. The legal industry was stunned when prominent law firm Paul Weiss agreed to terms to in order to get Trump to withdraw a blackballing order. Columbia U. also capitulated to Trump’s demands to save $400 million in federal grants. Where does it stop? A great panel of Emily Bazelon, Susan Glasser, & Carol Leonnig joins Harry to dig into that issue and the brighter side of highlights of the legal landscape.