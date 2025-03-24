Capitulation Nation
This week onfeatured the expansion of Trump’s shakedowns of prominent sectors of civil society. The legal industry was stunned when prominent law firm Paul Weiss agreed to terms to in order to get Trump to withdraw a blackballing order. Columbia U. also capitulated to Trump’s demands to save $400 million in federal grants. Where does it stop? A great panel of Emily Bazelon, Susan Glasser, & Carol Leonnig joins Harry to dig into that issue and the brighter side of highlights of the legal landscape.
We are in the midst of an autocratic takeover of our country. We need a lot less talk about what Trump has done and a lot more talk about what we can do to stop him. It has also become obvious that many large prestigious law firms have sold American democracy down the road and others (who I have yet to hear about) who have stood tall for democracy. I for one, have stopped doing business with companies partial to Fascism, not just legal firms, but all companies sweet on autocratic Fascism.
If you want to talk about something, tell me of your plan to stop the Fascists. I am all ears.