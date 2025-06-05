The Contrarian

Michelle Jordan
4h

Not only are we not prepared for a pandemic but we aren’t prepared for a potential bioterrorism attack either.

Immunosuppressed or immunocompromised people are at high risk especially but for that matter we all are. The best scientists and doctors at the HHS departments have been fired and without these people overseeing the day to day operations and activities of the laboratories they are responsible for is immensely crippling. With no security clearance to be able to access medically and scientifically classified data and documents they are essentially dead in the water.

The actions of Donald Trump and his HHS secretary are criminal. These actions should be investigated by both houses of Congress. We should Demand this from our legislative branch.

David Hurwitz
2h

Good article. This is a disaster in the making. Not to mention that the original intent of mRNA research was the development of cancer vaccines and mRNA research has been curtailed. There are so many holes in surveillance and coping with pathogens that a disaster inevitable.

