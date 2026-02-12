The Contrarian

Can the Courts Resist Trump's Lawlessness?

Corruption seeping from the White House, ICE at voting polls, & the DOJ holding back the Epstein files
Norman Eisen, John Harwood, The Contrarian, and Team Zeteo
Feb 12, 2026
Tune in to listen to a conversation between The Contrarian’s Norman Eisen and Zeteo’s John Harwood. Together, they discussed the outflow of corruption coming from Trump’s White House, the courts attempting to stand strong against Trump’s battering against the guardrails of democracy, and much more. Of particular concern is the growing ploy to interfere with midterm elections. …

