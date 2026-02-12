Tune in to listen to a conversation between The Contrarian’s Norman Eisen and Zeteo’s John Harwood. Together, they discussed the outflow of corruption coming from Trump’s White House, the courts attempting to stand strong against Trump’s battering against the guardrails of democracy, and much more. Of particular concern is the growing ploy to interfere with midterm elections. …
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
Can the Courts Resist Trump's Lawlessness?
Corruption seeping from the White House, ICE at voting polls, & the DOJ holding back the Epstein files
Feb 12, 2026
∙ Paid
Live!
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
Authors
John Harwood
Writes John Harwood Subscribe
Recent Posts