Can our courts be reformed? With Lisa Graves

The Supreme Court is chipping away at our democracy’s system of checks and balances. As the judicial branch continues to cede its power to the executive branch, many are calling into question the Supreme Court’s legitimacy and constitutional loyalty. Lisa Graves, author of Without Precedent, joins Jen for an exposé on Chief Justice Roberts’ Supreme Court and its impact on law, policy, and democracy at large.

“If you view this as a hyper-partisan court engaged in hyper-partisan activity for a hyper-partisan president, that’s what’s happening,” Lisa explains. At a time when the Supreme Court should serve as America’s ultimate obstacle to authoritarianism, Lisa and Jen cast doubt on the court’s ability to do so. During their enlightening discussion, Lisa proposes a series of court reforms from her new book that could safeguard the sanctity of the court and reel in rogue judges.

Lisa Graves is an author, researcher, and expert on the judicial system and special interest groups. She is the True North Research’s Executive Director and the co-founder of the Court Accountability Project. Graves’ new book, Without Precedent, exposes the inner workings of Chief Justice Roberts’ Supreme Court and its ongoing clashes with the Constitution.