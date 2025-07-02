As President Donald Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” moves from the Senate to the House, now is the time to make your voice heard. The Republican-backed budget proposal will orchestrate the largest transfer of wealth from working families to the wealthy in American history. They know this bill will kick millions off Medicaid and SNAP, shutter rural hospitals, and raise the deficit, and they're voting for it anyway.

Call your representative or visit 5calls.org and ask them to justify the cruelty.

U.S. Capitol switchboard: (202) 224-3121