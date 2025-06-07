The Contrarian

4h

I am so glad to see you describe the indictment of Kilmar Abrego Garcia as suspicious. I had all sorts of alarms going off in my brain as I listened to Pam Bondi talk about it. I personally am suspicious that the grand jury was told what to find, if indeed there was a grand jury. I remember that the photo of his hand with MS-13 on it had been photoshopped. It sounds to me like the indictment is photoshopping on steroids.

4h

Anyone believing that Musk is aligned with Democrats is woefully mistaken.

Musk is against the Big Ugly Bill not because of the tax cuts for America's wealthiest people and corporations.

Musk is against the Big Ugly Bill because the cuts to Medicaid, education, medical research, etc., aren't large enough to offset the deficits and debt that the tax cuts will produce.

Is Musk willing to give up the tax cuts? No.

Is Musk willing to increase the pain on America's working class families to pay for those tax cuts? Yes.

