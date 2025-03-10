Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
Damn. I was going to use my 401k to buy eggs.
Love it, especially the focus on the price declines of big companies with billionaire owners who have been genuflecting to Trump. Wonder if they’ll ever have second thoughts about that. Not including Musk of course. He’s in his own category where there are no second thoughts even when stock and car sales take a huge hit.