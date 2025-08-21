The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Marc B Cooper's avatar
Dr Marc B Cooper
29m

There are many "isms" in our culture. I happen to be in one myself, "ageism." "Isms" are the most resistant to change. It takes courage to fight an "ism' given its weight, volume, and cultural by-in. Good for you, Brian, for your tenacity to stand for equality. That's real courage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture