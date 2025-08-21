By Carron J. Phillips

“We need change.”

“We need to change the hearts and minds of the people making those decisions.”

Those are not the words of frustrated citizens in Washington, D.C., whom the federal government is patrolling.

Those are not the words of women who’ve had the decisions about what they can and can’t do with their bodies taken from them.

Those are not the words of people who just lost their healthcare benefits and access to food assistance.

Those are the words of Brian Flores. He said that over three years ago, when he decided to sue the NFL for its alleged racist hiring practices when it comes to employing Black head coaches. It was recently decided—again—that the case is headed to court, where the league’s darkest and dirtiest secret could become inescapable front-page news.

At a time like this, it feels like the outcome from what transpires between a football coach and a corrupt sports league reflects America’s current situation and potential future.

As Flores said, “We need change.”

On the first day of Black History Month three years ago, Flores, now the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator, filed the lawsuit. At that time, the NFL was nearing the conclusion of a season that featured only three Black head coaches: David Culley, who served one season with the Houston Texans; Mike Tomlin, with the Pittsburgh Steelers; and Flores, who had just been fired as head coach by the Miami Dolphins. As the 2022 season began that fall, Flores' lawsuit loomed over the league, and the number of Black head coaches remained unchanged, with only Tomlin, Todd Bowles (Tampa Bay), and Lovie Smith (Houston) in coaching positions.

“There are seven NFL teams who have never had a Black head coach. But yeah, the Flores’ lawsuit is ‘without merit’,” sports commentator Jemele Hill tweeted at the time.

Interestingly, the Dolphins replaced Flores with Mike McDaniel. Though McDaniel looks Caucasian to some, he’s biracial. McDaniel stated, “I identify as a human being, and my dad is Black.” For the purposes of this column, he will not be included in the count of Black coaches. I believe in respecting individuals' choices regarding their own identity.

As we approach the start of the 2025 season, there are currently five Black coaches leading teams: Raheem Morris (Atlanta), DeMeco Ryans (Houston), Aaron Glenn (NY Jets), Tomlin, and Bowles. Unsurprisingly, only minimal progress has been made in terms of representation, as the numbers remain troubling. Black men make up only 15.6 percent of the head coaches in a predominantly Black league. It’s as if someone, or a group of somebodies, makes sure the coaching numbers don’t get too high. In the political world, that might resemble a state redrawing congressional districts to keep a certain party and race of people in power. Funny how this league and our political system tend to use the same playbook.

The courts have decided to uphold a previous ruling that Flores and his legal team could proceed with claims against the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Houston Texans, and the league. If the ruling had gone the other way, the case would have moved to a closed-door arbitration process overseen by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who works for the same owners who ultimately decide whether to hire Black coaches for their teams.

“The significance of the Second Circuit's decision cannot be overstated,” Flores’ attorneys—Douglas H. Wigdor, David E. Gottlieb, and John Elefterakis—said in a statement. “For too long, the NFL has relied on a fundamentally biased and unfair arbitration process — even in cases involving serious claims of discrimination. This ruling sends a clear message: that practice must end. This is a victory not only for NFL employees, but for workers across the country—and for anyone who believes in transparency, accountability, and justice.”

Though this case is far from concluded, the fact that Flores has come this far can be seen as a victory. He is facing a league that has a long history of resisting change and has often played a role in perpetuating oppression. In just the past few years, the NFL has been involved with race-norming—a racist system that assumes Black people have lower cognitive function. Additionally, the league has faced investigations by the New York and California attorneys general for allegations of racial harassment. It also settled a collusion lawsuit with Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid and a racial discrimination lawsuit with former NFL Network/Media reporter Jim Trotter.

If that weren’t enough, a new media rights deal gives the NFL a 10% stake in ESPN. That has some people questioning whether the network can properly cover the league, as it’s a clear conflict of interest in terms of journalistic ethics.

“Do you think ESPN is going to spend hours of programming each day criticizing the NFL, bringing Jerry Jones to task?” David Samson, former president of the Miami Marlins, asked on his podcast.

“Do you think that there’s a possibility that ESPN will do anything to upset its partner, the NFL?”

The question is entirely valid, especially considering the similar actions we've observed in politics. Leading up to the 2024 presidential election, several publications who apparently had intended to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris chose not to make endorsements.

In both sports and politics, those in power have stopped using discretion when it comes maintaining their authority through unscrupulous means.

It is likely that the NFL will soon reach a settlement with Flores, which will include an undisclosed financial amount and a non-disclosure agreement. Engaging in trial discovery and testimonies would lead only to public embarrassment for the league. For instance, it's difficult to explain how underperforming white coaches like Nathaniel Hackett and Frank Reich were hired while highly qualified Black assistants such as Byron Leftwich and Steve Wilks were repeatedly overlooked.

A settlement seems to be the only smart move for the NFL. However, if it chose a different path and went to trial, it would be a refreshing change to see an American institution known for injustice and oppression finally held accountable for its actions.

Carron J. Phillips is an award-winning journalist who writes on race, culture, social issues, politics, and sports. He hails from Saginaw, Michigan, and is a graduate of Morehouse College and Syracuse University.