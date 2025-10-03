The Contrarian

Arkansas Blue
1h

All too true, but no one will do anything about it until Democrats stand up together and GET LOUD.

And, of course, until billionaires will no longer be allowed to rule this country.

KnockKnockGreenpeace
27m

Gingrich found it apt to weigh in on this shutdown in an op-ed that I refused to read this week. Instead of learning from his own grotesque mistakes and helping to reverse course, the bit I saw simply continued the tirade against half of American voters. How disrespectful, how un-American, how inhumane. And what a pig. If you can't do something positive as your country burns, throw yourself on the pyre, old man.

