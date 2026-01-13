The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian Pod
Breaking down the legal battles against the Trump Administration
0:00
-29:42

Breaking down the legal battles against the Trump Administration

On the one-year anniversary of The Contrarian, April Ryan and legal expert Katie Phang look at what's currently in the courts
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, Katie Phang, and April Ryan
Jan 13, 2026

Today marks the one-year anniversary of The Contrarian, and what a year it has been for us and for America.

This work has never been more important, your support has never been more important. We are fighting every day to support the rule of law, the Constitution, and frankly, human decency.

To mark the occasion, Norm and Jen spoke with legal analyst and friend of The Contrarian Katie Phang during this morning’s special edition of Coffee with the Contrarians to discuss the lawsuits that Illinois and Minnesota have initiated.

April Ryan also joined to talk about the impeachment proceedings being initiated by Representative Robin Kelly of Illinois, the lawsuit against Pete Hegseth brought by Senator Mark Kelly, and why we should listen when Trump says white supremacist dog whistles.

Coffee with the Contrarians is live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET on The Contrarian substack.

🚨 The Contrarian is listener-supported. Your paid subscription helps us bring you the brightest voices in politics & culture and fight every day against the Trump chaos. Join now

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture