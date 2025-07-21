The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zelda Hester's avatar
Zelda Hester
4h

So much of what the Democrats in Congress are doing is merely political theater. Why didn't they release press records of what Bove has done lately and get all of the unsavory details of this profoundly unqualified and corrupt man to the voters? Why aren't the Democrats being as disruptive and difficult as possible when Congressional votes are happening, to impede the onslaught of tyrannical directives from Trump to the Republican Congress. It is time to take off the gloves when dealing with the RFP (Republican Fascist Party). President Johnson was incredibly effective in getting deals done and legislation passed because he knew where the dirt was on those in Congress and was not afraid to use this to press his advantage. Trump has been doing this all along and it is about time the Democrats started using this to turn things around. We have a plethora of elected Republicans who will not be able to withstand press and public scrutiny into private lives and actions. I am sure many of them are on the Epstein list that the FBI is tearing through to find Trump ties. Many of them have conflicts of interest as to these bills that have passed. Take the gloves off and do whatever is necessary to save our Democracy before it is too late.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marta's avatar
Marta
4h

Totally on target. Time to fight.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture