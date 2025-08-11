The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott M. Krasner's avatar
Scott M. Krasner
4h

Given the current Congress's bootlicking Trump's every whim we'll increasingly be reliant on the judiciary to uphold current law and counter the administration's blatantly unconstitutional initiatives. Roberts would do well to support judicial independence before he loses control to Trump based on the immunity granted him just recently. It seems that if the judiciary cracks any hopes of reclaiming the rule of law will disappear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dr. Sara Wolfson's avatar
Dr. Sara Wolfson
19m

Where is Roberts?! It is his duty to speak up in support of judges.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture