The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wendy moluf's avatar
wendy moluf
3m

I grew up outside of Philadelphia, but for me, there is nothing like a Jersey tomato sandwich with Hellman’s mayo. Yum - plain and simple. Also spitting seeds out while eating a fresh slice of luscious, pink watermelon. The very taste of summer!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture