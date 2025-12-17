The Contrarian

Bitter Bovino Is Back & As Brutal As Ever

Lynn Sweet warns what comes next for the windy city and prairie state.
Dec 17, 2025

If any state could speak to the insanity of 2025, Illinois would be a top contender. From an invasion of National Guard, ICE, & Border Patrol agents, to a governor stepping into the national spotlight, and a surprise election withdrawal, the prairie state kept busy. Spoiler alert: 2026 will be no different.

In this year’s last edition of Looped In With Lynn Sweet, Sweet offers a year end roundup of all things Illinois. Moreover, Sweet and Jen discuss what’s on the horizon as Illinois gears up for its midterm elections. An influencer transforms into a formidable Democratic star, a governor weighs his 2028 options, and a controversial open House seat draws ire from voters…and that’s not all.

Lynn Sweet is the Chicago Sun-Times’ special correspondent for Chicago Public Media, and was previously their Washington Bureau Chief. She appears frequently on CNN & other outlets as an analyst and previously worked at the late PoliticsDaily.

