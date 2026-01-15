The Contrarian

Big business is making the Trump threat far more threatening. Zuckerberg, Bezos, Musk, Thiel, Altman, Tim Apple™️ all have given Trump cash transactions in the millions and/or 24-karat-gold bribes, and almost all have changed their companies' policies to censor speech and to encourage overt hate speech toward LGBT people, immigrants, nonwhite people and women to make Trump and his hateful cabal happy. Zuckerberg just hired a former Trump crony to serve as Meta's corporate president. With all due respect, without the empowerment of big business, Trump would not be able to wage his war on democracy, and so it is absurd to expect businessleaders to do the right thing even in the interests of saving their own nation from collapse. These are sociopaths whose only values are greed and ego fulfillment.

It doesn't seem to matter to any of these businessleaders that at least some of their customers, like me, are now former customers. I am a DC resident and native who will never pay another dollar to the Washington Post, to Amazon, to Prime, or to any subsidiary of any company related to Bezos, and nor will I ever give a dollar to Meta, and I have had only iPhones since 2009 but will change to Android and take all my related business—music, app downloads, payments, from Apple because of Tim Cook's self-humiliating groveling. These corrupt and spinless leaders have guaranteed at least some customer loss for the long term. I realize that none of Bezos's payments to Trump have driven Amazon's customers away, and that to me is tragic and it also shows that people really are not willing to put their money where their mouths are and sacrifice convenience of Amazon ordering for their purported principles, and these businessleaders depend on that kind of laziness and blind brand allegiance. If consumers were thoughtful about who they choose to impower with their money, businesses would respond to consumer demands. The only reason we are in checkmate ultimately is that the public doesn't care enough to boycott.

Or business leaders should consider that although there may be short term gains, the leader they are supporting could bring it all crashing down on them the way it did for the CEO’s of Krupp, Porsche and Thyssen a little over 75 years ago.

