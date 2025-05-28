The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
40m

Thanks, The Contrarian. As you can see, this is about much more than one book. It's about systemic problems plaguing the legacy media ecosystem, which I discuss and diagnose on the podcast and https://theystandcorrected.substack.com/ -- so much to discuss!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DEB KERN's avatar
DEB KERN
1h

Jake Tapper can go screw himself. That is how I feel. Blue voter from Michigan who is sick of all this looking back, what if, blame Biden bull pucky.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture