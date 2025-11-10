Betting, Boos, & Bad Business: Pablo Torre Finds Out

Is America at risk of losing the heart of her favorite pastime? As the baseball gambling scandal involving top MLB pitchers continues to unfold, many are left with an uneasy feeling about the state of modern sports.

On this edition of Pablo Torre Finds Out, Pablo and Jen dive into the MBA & NBA’s betting controversies, the booing of President Trump at the Commanders-Lions game, and how integrity erodes when leagues profit on micro-betting.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out.