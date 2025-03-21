Playback speed
Transcript
Ben Wikler & Jen Rubin in Conversation

Our weekly update on the consequential Wisconsin Supreme Court race--and a discussion on the complaint filed and moved forward, alleging that Musk violated state campaign finance laws
Ben Wikler
and
Jennifer Rubin
Mar 21, 2025
Transcript

Ben Wikler was elected chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin in June of 2019. Since then, he has led the party through a string of historic victories, including Wisconsin’s defeat of Trump in 2020, Governor Evers’ reelection in 2022, and two landmark state Supreme Court wins that delivered a progressive majority to the Court for the first time in 15 years. In the process, Ben has built the WisDems to an unprecedented level of strength and national recognition as a force for progressive change.

The Contrarian
Ben Wikler
Jennifer Rubin
