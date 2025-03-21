Ben Wikler was elected chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin in June of 2019. Since then, he has led the party through a string of historic victories, including Wisconsin’s defeat of Trump in 2020, Governor Evers’ reelection in 2022, and two landmark state Supreme Court wins that delivered a progressive majority to the Court for the first time in 15 years. In the process, Ben has built the WisDems to an unprecedented level of strength and national recognition as a force for progressive change.
Ben Wikler & Jen Rubin in Conversation
Our weekly update on the consequential Wisconsin Supreme Court race--and a discussion on the complaint filed and moved forward, alleging that Musk violated state campaign finance laws
Mar 21, 2025
