The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcus's avatar
Marcus
40m

This article made me feel the warmth, fun, and freedom of being a fun-loving Bugs Bunny fan playing youth baseball in the 50s and 60s. We would jump on our bikes, slide our gloves on our handlebars, stick baseball cards on our spokes, and noisily ride to the local field to play pick-up baseball games. Afterwards, I'd go to a warm home, and on Thursdays, we'd eat cheeseburgers on TV trays and watch The Flintstones. We didn't have much money, but I thought I had it made as long as we could have a TV and eat cheeseburgers every Thursday!

Many times, my two boys, now almost 40, asked me to describe life in the 50s. Of course, there was much more to life than a Bugs Bunny cartoon, but that one cartoon did capture a memorable cultural moment for this young chubby baseball player who played happily until my body said no more at 23!

Reply
Share
Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
12m

I suspect the popularity of kids chomping on carrots grew exponentially in that era, too! We are certainly experiencing a new era of Looney Tunes, that history will look back on in disbelief, but it is not a cartoon .... Well, maybe it is (South Park)!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture