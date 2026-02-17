Talking Feds stalwarts Norm Ornstein, Tara Setmayer, and Charlie Sykes join Harry to review Pam Bondi’s flailing theatrics before Congress as well as a raft of other embarrassments for the Trump administration. After panning the DOJ’s determination to avoid transparency on Epstein, the group turns to the sudden federal retreat in Minnesota and a searing courtroom humiliation for Pete Hegseth. To close, they break down the stirrings of mutiny within Trump’s party and the president’s effort to rewrite election rules.