Autocrats can't stand being mocked: E. Jean Carroll on the power of women & comedians

The state of the world can seem overwhelming right now. It’s completely normal to want to crawl under your blanket and wish everything away. But, the moment calls for more. As the vibrant E. Jean Carroll explains, you’re allowed to be depressed for 10 minutes a day, but then you need to go outside and act.

The wonderful E. Jean Carroll is back again with Jen to discuss the failure to boot Jimmy Kimmel off the air, the paperclip as a sign of resistance, the atrocity that is the redesign of the White House Rose Garden, and much, much more.

Editor’s note: The book Jen is currently reading is Brothers in Arms: By Tank to Germany by James Holland.

E. Jean Carroll is a journalist, author, and advice columnist. Her “Ask E. Jean” column appeared in Elle magazine from 1993 through 2019, becoming one of the longest-running advice columns in American publishing.