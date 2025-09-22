Autocracy Live!
A week in which America suddenly came to look like classic autocratic regimes with the removal from TV of late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel, and more enforced exiles to come, for the simple sin of displeasing Trump. A trenchant panel onof Bill Kristol and Juliette Kayyem take stock of this nightmarish development, as well as Trump’s effort to destroy the independence of the Fed, and the increasingly checkered and controversial on-the-job performance of FBI director Kash Patel.
