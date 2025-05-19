If you like your presidential travel mixed with $B self-enrichment for Trump and sons, this is the week for you, guided by a terrific

panel of Peter Baker, Tara Setmayer, and Jacob Weisberg.

Trump makes for the Gulf States with bags open for booty before coming back to face the unraveling of his big beautiful bill of tax breaks for the wealthy funded by sacrifices in health & welfare for the rest of us. We end with the legal landscape and the DOA scheme to suspend habeas corpus.

Read Harry's Substack on the "Palace in the Sky"