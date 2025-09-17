The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Ari Berman on Trump's scheme to disrupt the 2026 midterms

"This is all part of a larger culture of intimidation that the Trump administration is trying to use with regards to all aspects of society, and in particular, voting."
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Ari Berman's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
and
Ari Berman
Sep 17, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Yesterday, the Department of Justice sued the states of Maine and Oregon to gain access to their unredacted copies of the voting rolls. As our guest Ari Berman explains, this is a very unusual move from the federal government.

Together, Ari and Jen discuss the gerrymandering attempt in Missouri, the ongoing propaganda campaign claiming that illegal voting is a common occurrence, and the larger voting disenfranchisement that Trump may have planned for 2026.

Read Ari’s latest piece in Mother Jones: Project 2026: Trump’s Plan to Rig the Next Election

Ari Berman is Mother Jones' national voting rights correspondent. He’s the author of the new book Minority Rule: The Right-Wing Attack on the Will of the People—and the Fight to Resist It, as well as Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture