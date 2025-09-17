Ari Berman on Trump's scheme to disrupt the 2026 midterms

Yesterday, the Department of Justice sued the states of Maine and Oregon to gain access to their unredacted copies of the voting rolls. As our guest Ari Berman explains, this is a very unusual move from the federal government.

Together, Ari and Jen discuss the gerrymandering attempt in Missouri, the ongoing propaganda campaign claiming that illegal voting is a common occurrence, and the larger voting disenfranchisement that Trump may have planned for 2026.

Read Ari’s latest piece in Mother Jones: Project 2026: Trump’s Plan to Rig the Next Election

Ari Berman is Mother Jones' national voting rights correspondent. He’s the author of the new book Minority Rule: The Right-Wing Attack on the Will of the People—and the Fight to Resist It, as well as Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America.