Are we on the verge of a police state? Chris Mirasola on the legality of deploying the National Guard in L.A.

On Saturday evening, Trump deployed the National Guard to L.A. in response to the anti-ICE protests that started this past Friday. In his presidential memo, Trump stated “To the extent that protests or acts of violence directly inhibit the execution of the laws, they constitute a form of rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States.” How far have we strayed from the Founding Father’s ideal of America if we’re labeling peaceful protests as a form of “rebellion?”

Chris Mirasola joins Jen to discuss how Trump is able to circumvent CA Gov. Newsom’s approval to bring in the National Guard, what kind of litigation could potentially arise, and why Congress is the main body of government that could shut this all down.

Chris Mirasola is an Assistant Professor of Law at the University of Houston Law Center Faculty. His work focuses on emerging questions of national security and international law. His scholarship situates legal doctrines in a historical context and is informed by time working as a Department of Defense attorney and in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Chris frequently advises on national security law and international law matters, with a particular recent focus on the law regarding military deployments within the United States.