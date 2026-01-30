Apple Has Fallen Far From the Tree

Apple seems to have reversed its stance on their technology being a force for good and creating a better world. Just hours after ICE murdered Alex Pretti in the street for helping his neighbors, Tim Cook visited the White House to watch a 104 minute advertisement for the first lady.

“We believe that business, at its best, serves the public good, empowers people around the world, and binds us together as never before.”

-Apple CEO Tim Cook

What public good is it serving to suck up to Trump? How empowered do we feel as his goons terrorize communities? How unified are we when all this White House does is sow hatred and division?