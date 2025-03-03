The Contrarian
"Anyone Unhappy With Elon?"
Harry Litman
Mar 03, 2025
The Administration and congressional republicans continued to wreak havoc with the federal workforce, international relations, limited executive power, and the constitution, not necessarily in that order. Tara Setmayer, Bob Shrum, and Jacob Weisberg join Harry on

Talking Feds Substack
to analyze the party-line House budget that seems DOA in the Senate; tension within the Executive Branch over Elon Musk; growing popular opposition to the Administration and especially to Musk’s untethered and unaccounted role; and more.

Featuring roundtable discussions on the most important legal and political issues of the day
Harry Litman
