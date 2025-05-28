The Contrarian

Arkansas Blue
3h

Being pro-Gaza Palestinians DOES NOT equal being pro-Hamas.

Being pro-Gaza Palestinians DOES NOT equal being antisemitic.

Being pro-Gaza Palestinians DOES equal being anti war criminal and convicted felon Netanyahoo.

War criminal and convicted felon Netanyahoo has to continue bombing and killing innocent Palestinians, including many, many children, in order to keep himself in power and out of prison.

Mr. O'Neill, I have come to really appreciate your very thoughtful commentaries and I am always looking forward to your byline.

Irene
32m

An excellent post about targeting foreign students at Harvard [and other American universities]. It is "the administration’s ongoing effort to pressure universities into ideological submission and the desire to make an example out of a campus that refuses to bend the knee."

