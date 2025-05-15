The Contrarian

The Contrarian

C J Harrison
1h

Great series - each of us sees shows like this through our own prism.

That said, many see a more contemporary comparison (as opposed to 20th century Nazis) in the end of truth, pitiless oppression, and penultimate greed exemplified by sociopathic power mongers.

Shelley Riskin
30m

I'm not a Star Wars fan (I only saw the first 3) but decided to watch Andor because my grown son loved it so much. It began slow, and was violent, which I usually don't like. But then I became addicted to it and watched one after another of the two seasons. I found myself caring deeply about the characters. And I was gobsmacked by the parallels to our horrible situation here in the U.S. Actually, this was filmed during the pandemic while we were still enduring Trump 1, the first regime attempting to accomplish what's being done now in Trump 2. For instance, one character comments about the Empire's deliberate use of so many evil actions, until people feel overwhelmed and paralyzed. Your article also notes Mon's recognition that truth has been subverted, which undermines those who care about facts and history. Step by step here in the U.S., though, just like in Andor, our grassroots are rebelling, millions holding rallies, demanding that our leaders step up----which many of them are now doing. Andor, through its great writing and wonderful actors, shows growing resistance from so many different angles----the Empire can't find one leader to target, just as our rallies are not due to one person-- and how even apathetic people gradually become the Rebellion, infighting and all. I highly urge everyone to watch this superbly complex and engrossing series on Disney+!

