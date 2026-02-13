And The Medals Go To ...
A cartoon by Michael de Adder
Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
So very sad and so very true. This country has been on a long downhill slide since the presidency of St. Ronie and the rise of sickos like Newt Gingrich. They have made the rise of people like Epstein, the orange dumpster and the new robber barons possible.