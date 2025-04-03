Playback speed
Ana María Archila and Jen Rubin discuss the political power of the working class

"Alone we are fragile but together we are strong"
Jennifer Rubin
and
Ana María Archila
Apr 03, 2025
With the April 5th Day of Action right around the corner, Ana María Archila and Jen Rubin discuss the mission of the Working Families Party, the reason people are coming together this Saturday, and how together, we are so much stronger than the forces of autocracy.

Ana María Archila is a long-time advocate for the rights of workers, immigrants, women, and the LGBTQ+ community. As the former Co-Executive Director of the Center for Popular Democracy, she built CPD into one of the largest organizing networks, with 54 affiliate organizations across 32 states and Puerto Rico. She is the Co-Founder and former Co-Executive Director of Make the Road New York and has successfully led campaigns that won increases to the minimum wage, paid sick days, and protections against wage theft.

Make sure to follow the official Substack of Working Families Power, How We Fight Back.

