Hubert Thomason
2h

You have elucidated the sad truth of appeasement folly contained in my favorite old gospel lyric: “Don’t let the devil ride, for if you let him ride soon he’ll want to drive.”

Wendy horgan
44m

Professor O'Neill. Maybe your best yet.

My father, Naval Academy graduate, and grandfather, both Naval officers, would have understood your message.

"lead under conditions that guarantee pain"

Very much a question mark.

I profoundly appreciate your wisdom in helping us understand this time of choice.

