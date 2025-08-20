The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
41m

The thugs who took down the Über driver in DC not only looked like thugs, they acted like thugs. It also looks to me like they initiated the violence by taking him down so they could beat on him and electrocute him.

Every one of those thugs looked to me like they had no prior law enforcement experience whatsoever and they joined the convicted felon's Gestapo only so they could legally mistreat people. It doesn't look like it's just a racist thing on the part of these thugs, because many of them are black and brown themselves. Just like Hitler's Gestapo, they joined the convicted felon's Gestapo simply for the joy of being able to mistreat others.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nancie Chamberlain's avatar
Nancie Chamberlain
17m

Great article! So heartbreakingly true and so important for the government to wake up!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture