The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

All the more important that MacKenzie Scott endowed Howard University and other HBCUs with large donations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture