An anti-corruption bill, protecting healthcare, and the power of service: Senator Andy Kim in conversation

Jen Rubin talks with Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ) about his anti-corruption bill banning stock trading, protecting health care by avoiding a Republican shutdown, and the importance of service.

Today, Senator Kim introduced legislation that would ban government officials from owning and trading stocks. Just last week, the Senator also rolled out a legislative agenda centered on unlocking the promise and power of service.

Senator Andy Kim is a life-long public servant who is proud to represent the state where he grew up, and that gave his family a chance at the American Dream, in the United States Senate. Senator Kim represented New Jersey in the U.S. House of Representatives for three terms where he focused on strengthening America’s national security and standing up for our servicemembers, veterans, and their families as a member of the House Armed Services and House Foreign Affairs Committees.