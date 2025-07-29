The Contrarian

Jason
1h

Malinowski, Jennifer Rubin, Norm Eisen won't say 'genocide' - here's a small sample of some that do:

Human Rights Organizations:

Amnesty International

Human Rights Watch

University Network for Human Rights

B’Tselem

Physicians for Human Rights - Israel

Genocide Scholars and Experts

Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories

Omer Bartov, Israeli-American professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Brown University

Amos Goldberg, Israeli professor in the Department of Jewish History and Contemporary Jewry at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a fellow of the Van Leer Jerusalem Institute

Raz Segal, Israeli historian and associate professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies and endowed professor in the Study of Modern Genocide at Stockton University

Shmuel Lederman, professor specializing in political theory and genocide studies at the Open University of Israel

Martin Shaw, emeritus professor of International Relations and Politics at the University of Sussex, research professor at the Institut Barcelona d'Estudis Internacionals, and author of War and Genocide, What is Genocide, Genocide in International Relations

William Schabas, professor of international law at Middlesex University in the United Kingdom, professor of international human law and human rights at Leiden University in the Netherlands, and author of several books on international law, including Genocide in International Law: The Crimes of Crimes

Dirk Moses, international relations professor at the City College of New York and author of The Problems of Genocide

Daniel Blatman, Israeli historian specializing in the history of the Holocaust and head of the Institute for Contemporary Jewry at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Lee Mordechai, Israeli historian and associate professor at Hebrew University

Melanie O'Brien, president of the International Association of Genocide Scholars

Uğur Ümit Üngör, professor of Genocide Studies at the NIOD Institute for War, Holocaust, and Genocide Studies and the University of Amsterdam

Jason
2hEdited

Where to start....

This is basically just a summary Tom Malinowski's comments on "Coffee With the Contrarians" from Monday.

As he does there, he puts most the blame on Hamas, rather than the government and military that has been oppressing and brutalizing Palestinians for most of living memory, since long before Hamas existed. ...He does mention Netanyahu, but he does not mention Netanyahu's even more bloodthirsty cabinet and advisors, he does not mention the majority of the Knesset that have openly spoken of removing all the Palestinians from Gaza by force, he doesn't mention the daily war crimes committed by the IDF since long before the past few months...and he entirely omits the ongoing and crucial bipartisan support for Israel's war crimes by the US government, with plenty of help from US media.

Nowhere does he say the word "genocide' - I will add a partial list of the organizations that have concluded Israeli's committing genocide in a separate comment.

He goes out of his way to say how much he supports Israel, while saying that Hamas is 'evil'.

If Hamas is 'evil', what does that make the government that has intentionally starved an entire population? What does that make those responsible for the killing over 60,000 people (the actual number is certainly tens of thousand greater than that)? What does that make the Israeli ministers who say that there are no innocent people in Gaza, that it is 'just and moral' to starve an entire population, as Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said over a year ago?

What does Malinowski have to say about those that intentionally target doctors, aid workers, journalists...? About an army that has created the most child amputees anywhere in the 21st century?

Malinowski does not mention anything about the West Bank, where Israel has greatly escalated its campaign of apartheid and violence in the past two years. 2022 was already one of the most deadly years in the West Bank in decades, and it has only gotten worse.

He says nothing of the fact that just days ago, a huge majority in the Knesset voted to outright annex the entire West Bank.. Is this a reflection of the Israeli 'values' he claims to honor? Can this all be blamed on Netanyahu? The IDF just raided yet another aid flotilla in international waters, for the crimes of trying to bring food and baby formula to Gaza... will Malinowski say only 'but, Hamas!'?

Israel has killed several Americans over the past couple years, including aid workers and journalists, and many more before then. Crazed 'settlers' just beat an American to death in the West Bank days ago...any comment from Malinowski?

Contrary to Malinowski's assertions here, a large majority of Israelis — 82 percent, according to a recent poll conducted by Pennsylvania State University — want their government to forcibly remove Palestinians from Gaza. In another recent survey released by the aChord Center of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, three-quarters of Jewish Israelis, and 64 percent of all Israelis, said they largely agreed with the statement that “there are no innocent people in Gaza” — nearly half of whom are children.

Like Norm Eisen does in the discussion he shared with the author, Malinowski's primary concern is clearly for Israeli lives. Palestinian lives are at best only a factor in what happens to Israel.

It's time to stop giving primary concern to the effects on the country committing the genocide, and focus on the people who have faced one of the worst ongoing atrocities in decades, one that the US is directly responsible for creating and supporting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

