Americans know something is wrong: Nick Penniman on the need for change

Happy Constitution Day! Even though Trump is actively ripping our founding document to shreds, we can still hold it in veneration, as what’s happening in America now is certainly not what the Founding Fathers had in mind. And Americans seem to largely agree!

Nick Penniman of Issue One joins Jen to discuss new findings that show Americans think Trump is going too far, why Congress ought to be the centerpiece of the American democratic project, and why this is a moment that requires people to actively and consistently voice their concern.

Nick Penniman is the Founder and CEO of Issue One. Prior to founding Issue One, Nick was the founder and executive director of the Huffington Post Investigative Fund, director of the Schuman Center for Media and Democracy, publisher of the Washington Monthly Magazine, director of the Alliance for Democracy, and an editor at various publications, including the American Prospect and the Lincoln Journal. He serves on multiple nonprofit boards, including OpenSecrets, and is a trustee of St. Lawrence University.