The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
3h

So true!! There could easily be more scenes added, like Trump holding up a sign, "Pardons for Sale." Or, "Favors for Meme Coins."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture