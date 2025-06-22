The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marshall Kinkead's avatar
Marshall Kinkead
22m

Gone from virtually all coverage is Trump's mental condition. His disease addled brain is like a Lotto tumbler. Anything can pop up and out. There is no logic, only raw impulses and sick grievances. Here's a good read that should keep you awake at night:

https://www.salon.com/2025/06/22/with-strikes-on-iran-has-chosen-a-path-of-insanity/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carol A's avatar
Carol A
38m

The 'stars' don't seem aligned for lasting peace, for sure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture