The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Swbv's avatar
Swbv
5hEdited

Just imagine, for a minute, letting the old Confederacy secede. The rest of us would be free of this meddlesome group of gerry-mandering-mad states. I wouldn't mind at all not having to worry about how Abbott or DeSantis are trying to distort the truth or betray the electorate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Justin Sayne's avatar
Justin Sayne
5hEdited

“ Or it can deliver a sweeping decision that would effectively strip the Voting Rights Act of its power to ensure fair representation for all Americans.”

Gee, what do you think they’ll do? The next Supine Court decision that protects Democracy, and the People, will be its first. Very sad. Beyond Disappointing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture