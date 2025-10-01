On Tuesday morning at the Marine Corps base at Quantico, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth assembled hundreds of generals, admirals, and senior enlisted leaders for what he billed as a lecture on “warrior ethos.” The summons swallowed days in logistics, yet the speech itself lasted minutes. Nothing in the content required hauling much of the U.S. military’s senior leadership to northern Virginia. Everything about the staging revealed what this administration values: spectacle over method, summons over orders, posture over plan.

The Pentagon never explained why the event required mass, in-person attendance. Standards in the military are enforced through memos, regulations, and inspections. Fitness requirements, appearance guidelines, conduct rules, and diversity policies are set by directive.

Put aside that the new standards do not reflect society, such as “neutral” physical fitness requirements, which might remove women from combat roles; as Hegseth put it: “If women can make it, excellent. If not … it is what it is.” If the goal was to realign culture, it would have been cleaner—and far less costly—to issue a directive, have the chiefs implement it, and measure compliance over time. Instead, Hegseth staged a roll call of authority.

The audience certainly did not need remedial instruction in fighting. Many in the room have commanded in combat and run campaigns that never see a podium. They do not take offense at civilian control—every officer is raised on it—but they do recognize when an event confuses command presence with command performance.

The mismatch was obvious the moment Hegseth took the stage: a secretary with something to prove lecturing people who have already proved it.

The security calculus was even worse than the optics. Concentrating a large fraction of the U.S. senior military leadership in a single auditorium creates a single point of failure—physical, cyber, and informational—at a moment of active crises. Standard practice favors dispersal and layered redundancy. You do not gather your top leadership unless you must. And, no, a lecture on standards does not qualify as “must.”

The final bill for the assembly will be substantial. Short-notice travel for hundreds of principals and support staff from the Indo-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East is expensive before anyone takes a seat. Having once arranged multiple overseas travel for the deputy director of CIA, I know the price of moving a single principal. Multiply that by hundreds, and the meter runs into the tens of millions. And the deliverable did not justify the investment.

Then there was the president. Donald Trump’s appearance was not on the original playbill—that is, if you believe that to be true—but he took the stage anyway. What followed was close to an hour of meandering—a re-run of last week’s United Nations General Assembly speech, complete with the same wandering riffs and long silences. He moved from the type of paper he prefers for signing directives and bills to his definition of correctness, from fitness standards to firefighters being shot at, from “stolen elections” to his familiar boast that he “settled seven wars.”

This was not a commander-in-chief addressing the armed forces with sober clarity. It was a campaign speech delivered to a captive audience of uniformed officers on government time. That breaks with a long tradition of keeping military gatherings free from overt political content. Even the president seemed to sense how flat it fell, remarking on how quiet the room was. The effect was less commander-in-chief than drunk uncle at a family gathering—droning on, but this audience was unable to leave.

The breach of norms matters. Civil-military trust relies on officers believing that political fights are kept outside the chain of command. Using a mass assembly of senior leaders as backdrop for political self-aggrandizement undercuts that trust.

Abroad, allies and adversaries will file Quantico under performance, not policy. Allies will look for the paper trail—orders, resources, timelines—and, finding little, conclude that process is subordinate to posture. They will hedge: more stockpiles, more bilateral workarounds, fewer assumptions about U.S. steadiness when it counts.

Adversaries will read it differently. Beijing will take note that a United States that turns national defense posture into spectacle invites uncertainty and tests U.S. credibility in the Indo-Pacific. China has already learned that Washington strikes only after others lower the risk—bombing Iranian nuclear facilities only after Israel had degraded its air defense. Ukraine policy has lurched with the news cycle, emboldening Moscow to probe and pause at will. Caribbean boat strikes and immigration crackdowns staged for television demonstrate that the administration invests energy in punishments it can film, not campaigns it must sustain.

The pattern is of a bully, not a threat: loud at home, risk-averse abroad.

Beijing and Moscow will test that gap relentlessly. Expect more gray-zone pressure timed to leadership travel and domestic theater. Expect disinformation spikes when Washington is filming itself. Expect probes where optics don’t help—cyber, space, logistics—because that is where the substance lives.

The officer corps today will remember less what was said than what was implied: that the secretary gathered them not to solve a problem but to show he could. This doesn’t impress people who measure leadership by the clarity of orders, the sufficiency of resources, and the steadiness of command when no one is filming.

Quantico made the subtext text. This is a government run by people who mistake proximity to uniforms for authority over arms, who think toughness is a tone, not a budget line. The country is still defended by professionals. Since Jan. 20, they have been led by amateurs.

Brian O’Neill, a retired senior executive from the CIA and National Counterterrorism Center, is an instructor on strategic intelligence at Georgia Tech. His Safehouse Briefing Substack looks at what’s ahead in global security, geopolitics, and national strategy.