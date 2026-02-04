The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
1h

Great and sad insight. Is there any country that we Contrarians can make a deal with? Our own personal security is out the window. Could use some backup.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture