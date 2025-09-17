The Contrarian

Debby Detering
3h

I like "maybe we are all accountable." We allow kids to have guns, we don't know how to control social media, we don't provide mental health help in our schools for the socially isolated (which I was, but I could count on my parents' love--I knew they cared), maybe I don't give my grandchildren enough hugs...

Barbara Baer
3h

excellent piece that puts some many reasons, pieces of the event both fictional and real, into a big unsolved 2000 puzzle box. The economic pressure on both parents to work, the exhaustion at home, the ubiquity of everything online and TV...the opposite of how small communities used to make everyone responsible for everyone.

