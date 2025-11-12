The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
11m

Putting myself in the place of Arizonans, I would be mightily pissed to have the will of voters illegally circumvented like this, and for such a long time. I know exactly how long it was, because we are a federal worker household that has been forced to live life by the calendar of Republican-forced shutdowns, when all we want to do is do our jobs. You know, the ones you people pay for in taxes?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture