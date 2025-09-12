The Contrarian

The Contrarian

1

Adam Kinzinger on the current climate of political violence in America

"So the President has kind of implied that it's okay to have violence against the left."
Adam Kinzinger
and
Jennifer Rubin
Sep 12, 2025
Why was the flag put to half-staff after the killing of Charlie Kirk but not Minnesota politician Melissa Hortman? Why did Trump make a personal video for him but not for her?

Adam Kinzinger joins Jen to discuss the violent rhetoric spewing out of far-right pundits in response to the assassination of Kirk, how political violence is the antithesis of democracy, and how ICE agents have to right to hide their identity from the public.

Adam Kinzinger is a former member of Congress from Illinois and was one of two Republican members who sat on the January 6th Committee. Make sure to keep up with Adam on his Substack, which you can find here.

