By Jeff Nesbit

For 25 years, the United States held a gold standard in global health: the official “elimination“ of measles. It was a status that signaled to the world that our public health infrastructure, backed by the rigor of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), was strong enough to keep a medieval contagion at bay.

But, as of this week, that shield hasn’t just been dented; it’s being intentionally dismantled.

Two catastrophic developments have converged to put the entire U.S. population at risk.

First, federal data confirms that 2025 ended with 2,144 confirmed measles cases, the highest annual total since 1992.

Second, in a move that flies in the face of decades of peer-reviewed science, the CDC has officially slashed the number of universally recommended childhood vaccines from 17 to 11.

These aren’t separate incidents of bad luck; they’re the logical, lethal outcomes of a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., supported by the Trump White House. Under the guise of “transparency” and “informed consent,” the Trump administration is conducting a high-stakes experiment with the lives of American children.

The measles outbreak numbers released by the CDC recently are a haunting regression. At 2,144 cases across 44 states, we have surpassed every annual total since the early 1990s.

We are now on the precipice of losing our measles elimination status -- a deadline that hits this month. If the chains of transmission in South Carolina, Arizona, and Utah are related to the outbreak in Texas, the United States will officially be a country where measles is again endemic.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases known to humankind. To maintain “herd immunity,” a population needs a vaccination rate of at least 95%.

For the 2024-2025 school year, the United States dropped to 92.5% among kindergarteners. That 2.5% gap is where the virus lives, breathes, and kills. In a West Texas outbreak last year, we saw the grim reality of this gap: three people died, including two children.

The science of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine is settled. Two doses are 97% effective. Yet, we are watching a preventable wildfire spread because the institutional “trust” that Kennedy claims to be rebuilding is being systematically poisoned by rhetoric that treats life-saving medicine as an optional lifestyle choice.

This week’s decision to reduce the childhood vaccine schedule is a radical departure from the evidence-based process that has guided our nation for half a century.

By moving vaccines for influenza, rotavirus, COVID-19, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, and RSV to “shared clinical decision-making” or “high-risk only” categories, the CDC is effectively making them invisible to the routine healthcare system. Kennedy defends this by claiming he is “aligning” the United States with “international consensus,” specifically citing Denmark’s leaner schedule.

He’s wrong. It’s a scientific mismatch of the highest order.

Denmark is a small, homogeneous nation with a universal healthcare system, high baseline vaccine trust, and a robust maternal-child follow-up program.

The United States is a vast, diverse nation with massive healthcare disparities. Using Denmark as a blueprint for the United States is, as virologist James Alwine aptly put it, “like asking farmers in North Dakota to grow pineapples.”

What’s more, the Danish model isn’t the “success” Kennedy portrays it to be in all areas. Because Denmark doesn’t routinely vaccinate for chickenpox, it sees roughly 60,000 cases a year. Scaled to the U.S. population, that would result in millions of cases and thousands of avoidable hospitalizations.

Perhaps most alarming, though, is how this decision was reached. Historically, changes to the vaccine schedule required a transparent, public review by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), an independent panel of experts. This time? The change was handed down unilaterally by acting CDC leadership under Kennedy’s direction.

Medical leaders are doing their best to sound the alarm. Dr. Ronald Nahass, president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, noted that “upending long-standing recommendations without transparent public review” will inevitably increase disease.

Dr. Paul Offit, a titan of pediatric immunology, was even blunter: “The goal of this administration is to basically make vaccines optional ... and we’re paying the price.”

When we make vaccines like the flu shot or rotavirus optional, we aren’t just giving parents a choice; we are removing the “default to safety” that has protected millions.

Rotavirus used to be the leading cause of severe diarrhea and dehydration in U.S. infants, leading to 70,000 hospitalizations annually before the vaccine. By removing it from the routine schedule, we are essentially inviting those hospital wards to fill up again.

Public health is a pillar of national security. A nation that cannot protect its children from 19th-century diseases is a nation in decline.

Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” slogan is proving to be a bitter irony. You can’t have a healthy America if you are re-introducing polio-era vulnerabilities into the 21st century.

We are witnessing the cost of “informed consent” when it is divorced from “informed science.” The 2,000-plus measles cases are the warning shot. The slashing of the vaccine schedule is the dismantling of the fortress.

If we continue down this path, the “American exception” will no longer refer to our ingenuity or our health standards, but to our unique status as the only developed nation to voluntarily surrender its hard-won victories over infectious disease.

It’s time to demand that our health agencies be led by data, not dogma. Before the 2,000 cases of 2025 become the 20,000 cases of 2026, we must return to a public health policy that prioritizes the lives of children over the whims of an anti-science agenda.

Jeff Nesbit was the assistant secretary for public affairs at HHS during the Biden administration.